Alicia Keys Reacts to Fan Grabbing Her Face and Kissing Her: ‘What the F–k?’ [Video]

Here we go again; another music fan violating the space of artists while they’re performing at a live show.

The singer, 41, was belting out “Empire State of Mind” at a concert in Canada’s Rogers Arena last month when a female fan grabbed Keys’ face and planted a kiss on her cheek.

The Grammy winner, who had been reaching for audience members’ hands prior to the incident, widened her eyes and pulled away — but continued to sing.

When Hollywood Unlocked shared footage of the awkward moment via Instagram on Tuesday, Keys reacted.

“Trust me, I was like what the F–K!!!!!!!!” she commented on the video. “Don’t she know what time it is???”

Social media users backed the songwriter, slamming the overeager fan.

“Too much going [sic] around for that level of closeness,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Y’all gotta start learning to respect peoples [sic] space !!!!!!”

Many took issue with Keys’ security team, with one person joking that “Bey[oncé]’s security would NEVER let that happen.”

Since June, the “Voice” judge has been traveling for her “Alicia + Keys World Tour,” which will conclude on Sept. 24.

Keys, who rocked a glittering green bodysuit for Tuesday’s performance, has previously been vocal about dressing like a tomboy to avoid unwanted attention, which led to rumors about her sexuality.

“Because of the way I spoke or carried myself, people started calling me gay and hard and I wasn’t gay, but I was hard and although I felt comfortable there, it made me uncomfortable that people were judging me and so slowly I hid that side of myself,” the pianist wrote in an August 2015 blog post.

The “No One” singer explained that she eventually began reintroducing dresses and glamor to her wardrobe, understanding that she could be “tough” and “sexy” at the same time.

The following year, Keys revealed her plans to stop wearing makeup, telling Allure in a February 2017 cover story that she wanted to prove that she is “not a slave to” cosmetics.

“I get to choose at [any] given moment,” the musician explained at the time. “That’s my right.”