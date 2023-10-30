NBA YoungBoy Calls Out YouTube Over Copyright Infringement Claim: 'Stop Blackballing Me' [Video]

Rap sensation NBA YoungBoy is set to make waves with the release of his highly-anticipated album, Decided 2.

via: Complex

Alongside the announcement, the Baton Rouge rapper released three new songs (“Deep Down,” “My Body,” and “Now Who”).

The visual for one of YoungBoy’s new tracks was hit with a copyright violation, prompting him to hop on social media late Friday night to rip YouTube for the legal action.

“Stop blackballing me,” he said. “Suck my dick, I still don’t give a fuck. Fuck y’all!”

NBA YoungBoy goes after YouTube following copyright strike: "Stop blackballing me"https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA pic.twitter.com/DUa73CrZwo — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 28, 2023

Decided 2 will mark NBA YoungBoy’s fourth full-length project of 2023 after I Rest My Case, Don’t Try This At Home, and Richest Op.

Since the start of 2020, YoungBoy has now put 21 projects: five official albums (Top, Sincerely, Kentrell, The Last Slimeto, I Rest My Case, Don’t Try This At Home), eight commercial mixtapes (38 Baby 2, Colors, Until I Return, Still Flexin, Still Steppin, Realer 2, 3800 Degrees, Ma I Got a Family, and Richest Opp), four collaborative offerings (Nobody Safe with Rich the Kid, From the Bayou with Birdman, Better Than You with DaBaby, and 3860 with Quando Rondo), and four compilations (Ain’t Too Long 2, Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1, Green Flag Activity, and Lost Files).