Naomi Osaka Pulls Out of Melbourne Semi-Final [Photo]

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from a tournament just ahead of the Australian Open due to an abdominal injury.

via: New York Post

“Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took,” Osaka said on Twitter.

“I’ll try to rest up and I’ll see you soon!”

Four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka beat German Andrea Petkovic 6-1 7-5 in the quarter-final on Friday, less than two weeks out from the start of the Australian Open.

The Japanese former world number one has struggled for form since withdrawing from the French Open in May following a row with tournament officials over required media appearances, which she said had a negative impact on her.

Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took. Thank you for all the love this past week ?? I’ll try to rest up and I’ll see you soon! — NaomiOsaka????? (@naomiosaka) January 8, 2022

Osaka also pulled out of a warm-up event in the build-up to last year’s Australian Open with “a niggling injury”.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17.

The tournament made headlines earlier this week after tennis star Novak Djokovic had his visa revoked. Djokovic was previously granted a medical exemption to Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate so he could compete in the Australian Open.