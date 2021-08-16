Naomi Osaka Pledges To Donate Prize Money To Haiti Earthquake Relief [Photo]

Naomi Osaka is extending a helping hand to victims of Haiti earthquake. In a new social media post, the tennis star has vowed to donate prize money from her upcoming tournament to relief efforts in Haiti.

via: HuffPost

“Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break,” the world’s number two-ranking tennis player tweeted Saturday

“I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising.”

The Caribbean nation was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Saturday that left at least 1,297 people dead and injured and displaced thousands more. The natural disaster hit as Haitians were already reeling from a pandemic and presidential assassination.

The tournament starts Monday in Cincinnati. The women’s singles champion is expected to take home just over $255,000 in prize money, from a total prize money pool of $1.835 million, according to website Perfect Tennis. Osaka reached the finals of the comp last year but had to withdraw due to an injury.

Osaka, 23, was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father. She moved to the United States when she was 3 years old and grew up as a Japanese-American dual citizen.

The quake destroyed 13,694 homes and damaged another 13,785, officials said. The destruction has pushed hospitals to the brink and blocked roads that would carry vital supplies. Concerns have also emerged about whether there are enough doctors available to assist efforts.