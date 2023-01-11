Naomi Osaka Announces She's Pregnant [Photo]

Naomi Osaka shocked tennis fans after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open a week before the event. Osaka didn’t give a reason for withdrawing at the time, prompting questions and speculation about her absence.

Naomi cleared up speculation when she announced today (January 11.) on social media that she is expecting.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” Osaka wrote in a statement posted to social media.

“These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game l’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom’ haha.

“2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’II be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka????? (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

Congratulations!