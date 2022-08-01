Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Abuse, False Imprisonment and More [Video]

Mystikal, who has been accused of rape twice in the past two decades, was arrested in Ascension Parish on his third count of alleged sex crimes.

via ABC:

Arrest records say Michael Tyler, 52, better known by his stage name Mystikal, was arrested Sunday and booked on several charges, including false imprisonment and first-degree rape.

Mystikal previously faced sexual crime allegations in 2004 after sexually assaulting his hairstylist, news outlets reported. He spent six years in prison following the arrest and registered as a sex offender upon his release.

He was arrested again in 2017, surrendering himself to police after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest related to an assault that allegedly happened in a Shreveport casino. The charges from 2017 were eventually dropped, and Mystikal was released from jail on a $3 million bond.

His full list of charges includes first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property. Officials said he will be held without bond.

When he was rapping “Danger” all those years ago he was talking about himself, clearly.