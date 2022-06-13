Mýa And Christina Aguilera Reunite For Special “Lady Marmalade” Performance At L.A. Pride 2022 [Video]

Christina Aguilera headlined LA Pride’s music fest at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday and gave the fans exactly what they wanted. On top of an epic, high-energy performance of some of her biggest hits, Aguilera took things back to 2001 when she brought out Mya as a surprise guest.

via: Vibe

It’s been over 20 years since Christina Aguilera, Mýa, Pink, Lil Kim, and Missy Elliott joined forces to make history with their 2001 Grammy-winning, chart-topping collaboration, “Lady Marmalade.”

As popularized by LaBelle in 1974, the Elliott-produced remake was the lead single from the Moulin Rouge soundtrack, spent five weeks as No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and won the 2002 GRAMMY for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. Not to mention they were all able to perform “Lady Marmalade” at the 2002 GRAMMYs, alongside Patti LaBelle.

In a retrospective, journalist Bianca Gracie expressed the remake “highlighted each artist’s signature style: Lil Kim’s raunchy raps, Pink’s soulful tone, Mya’s sultry coos, and Aguilera’s theatrical vocal runs.” When celebrating the 20th anniversary, Elliott reflected on her process with Cosmo. “We wanted to showcase each of the ‘four badass chicks from the Moulin Rouge’ bringing together their different skills and personas into a true celebration of diversity, talent, and female unity,” she stated.

Despite some rumored tension during the recording process, Aguilera recalled, “I think the overall goal was to go big or go home.” Mýa added, “the moment was very empowering, because women are usually pitted against each other, especially in entertainment. There was none of that, to my recollection. It was truly about coming together, being women, being slightly over the top, expressing ourselves, and exuding our bold approach to being sexual beings.”

Watch Mýa and Christina Aguilera’s recent performance in full below.