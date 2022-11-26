Musk Says He Would Support DeSantis in 2024 [Photos]

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Friday he would support Ron DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor, who recently coasted to a second term, were to run for president.

via: The Hill

In a tweet responding to a user question on Friday, Musk said that he would support DeSantis. The latest post follows a tweet in June in which the billionaire said he was leaning toward supporting the governor in the next presidential election.

“My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far,” he said.

Musk added that he was a “significant supporter” of the Obama administration and “reluctantly” voted for President Biden over former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Musk made the comments about the potential 2024 contender in a series of posts responding to an article from a conservative news outlet about the Twitter and SpaceX CEO restoring Trump’s account.

Trump’s account had been suspended in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, but he indicated after his ban was lifted that would not return to Twitter. He said that he preferred to stay on his Truth Social platform that he created after the suspension.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service,” Musk said. “Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America.”

The news from Musk comes as DeSantis has seen increased support in hypothetical match-ups for the GOP nomination in 2024 following a disappointing performance from the party in the midterm elections.

Many Trump-backed candidates in key races lost to their Democratic opponents, but DeSantis won reelection by almost 20 points, and Republicans across the state performed well.