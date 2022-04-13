OWN Moves Into Late-Night With ‘The Nightcap With Carlos King’

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY a new series hosted by the renowned reality producer Carlos King, CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment, and creator and executive producer of OWN’s first unscripted franchise, “Love & Marriage.”

via: Deadline

The Discovery-backed broadcaster is moving into the genre with The Nightcap with Carlos King.

The series, which is in the same vein as Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, will premiere on May 14 at 10pm, after the launch of Love & Marriage: D.C, the network’s first-ever franchise spinoff.

In The Nightcap, King will welcome guests from OWN’s most popular shows to let their hair down and break down their juiciest storylines. The half-hour series will also feature surprise guests from Carlos’s “little black book” of celebrity friends who will dish on pop culture headlines and participate in fun games and revealing challenges.

It comes after King, who is founder and CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment, which is also behind Lifetime’s My Killer Body with K. Michelle, Netflix’s Styling Hollywood and BET’s Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir, recently launched his own podcast – Reality with the King.

He also hosted the Love & Marriage: Huntsville season three reunion show. The spinoff series – Love & Marriage: D.C – will focus on The Real Housewives of Potomac alumni Monique and Chris Samuels, marking their return to reality television after four years. They are joined by their friends Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva.

The Nightcap with Carlos King is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment for OWN with Carlos King as executive producer.

“The Nightcap with Carlos King” will premiere on OWN Saturday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT immediately following the series debut of “Love & Marriage: D.C.” (9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT).