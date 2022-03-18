Mother Of Young Thug’s Child Fatally Shot At Atlanta Bowling Alley [Photos]

LaKevia Jackson, the mother of Young Thug’s child, was shot and killed at an Atlanta bowling alley, CBS 46 reports.

Atlanta’s CBS46 reports that Jackson was attending a birthday party on March 17 at Metro Fun Center located along the Metropolitan Pkwy in the southwestern part of the city when she got into a dispute over a bowling ball.

A man who is said to have argued with her reportedly waited until Jackson was leaving the venue before gunning her down. Atlanta police say they are now searching for a male suspect.

“This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball,” Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told WGCL. “We talk about conflict resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute, so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible.”

CBS46 spoke with Jackson’s mother who said her daughter was attending a birthday party when the suspect waited in the parking lot for 20 minutes for Jackson to exit before shooting her.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” Sherina Jackson said. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing! I lost my baby all over a bowling ball.”

I just spoke to LaKevia Jackson's mom.She says LaKevia went to her best friends birthday @ bowlingalley,a fight over the bowling ball happened then the suspect waited 20 mins in the parking lot for LaKevia before he shot her while she was leaving.Her mom gave me this pic. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/eycEb1lhOe — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) March 18, 2022

The Atlanta Police Department has not yet released information about the suspect, but say they believe they’re close to making an arrest based on surveillance and ballistic evidence, as well as accounts from witnesses at the scene.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, Jackson is the mother of at least one of the rapper’s six children. So far, Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, has not commented publicly.

Sending our condolences to the family of LaKevia Jackson.