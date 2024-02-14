Mo’Nique And Husband Sidney Hicks Respond To Son’s Claim Of Bad Parenting with Text Messages [Photo + Video] | lovebscott.com

Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks did not waste any time before responding to the comedian’s eldest son Shalon Watkins’ remarks refuting claims that she is actively seeking to mend their relationship.

On Tuesday (Feb. 13), the couple took to social media to address Jackson’s allegations against his mother which included a lack of desire to be his parent.

In the Instagram video, both Mo’Nique and Sidney address her son.

“There are some people who are saying ‘you should be ashamed of your mothering skills,’” detailed the Precious actress. “Let’s let it play out. The same ones who said to me I was crazy and deranged, we watched it play out. So, just like with my son we’ll watch this play out.”

She continued to refute Jackson calling Hicks “daddy,” a name that she uses for her husband in public and private.

“When you said ‘her daddy, her daddy,’ that’s when mommy is going to say stop playing,” she explained. “You know this has been ‘Uncle Sid’ your whole life. He knew you before you knew you. So, for you to say her ‘three sons,’ you’re absolutely right; he has three sons. He cannot claim you as his son because he has always been ‘Uncle Sid’ and he knows your daddy very well.”

Sidney himself added to the video, reminding Jackson of the financial support he once received from his mother. The three have allegedly not seen each other since 2021.

“The irony of all this is not what is said but what’s left off. See you’re leaving off the fact that the last time we laid eyes on you, your mother got you everything you needed for the newborn baby about three years. You’re forgetting how I, from Georgia, was talking you through getting your car after we gave you the half-payment for it and you were 31, 32 years old at that point.”

It didn’t stop there, Mo’Nique is now sharing receipts.

On Wednesday, February 14, Mo’Nique took to Instagram to share a carousel of screenshots. The photos appeared to be an alleged text message exchange between her and her oldest son. To note, the carousel begins with screenshots of messages from December 2020 and seems to conclude with screenshots of messages from October 2021.

In the alleged texts, Mo’Nique appears to reach out to her son on numerous occasions. Initially, their text exchange appears brief but affectionate. However, the last slide seems to feature an undated text message from Hicks to Mo’Nique’s son.