‘Insecure’ Star DomiNque Perry Demands Brother of Keke Palmer’s Ex Not Be Allowed to Testify in Custody Trial | lovebscott.com

‘Insecure’ actress DomiNque Perry shares a 5-year-old daughter with her former co-star Sarunas J. Jackson.

via: Radar Online

Perry demanded Jackson not be allowed to testify at the upcoming trial over custody of their daughter Zen — as the two continue to fight over where their daughter will live.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Perry accused her Insecure co-star of failing to turn over a list of his potential witnesses or the evidence he planned to present in court.

As a result, Perry said Jackson should not be allowed to “participate at the Trial in any manner.” She said that “at minimum, the court should” preclude Jackson from “introducing any exhibits, witnesses or contentions.”

Perry and Jackson are set to face off later this week as part of Jackson’s petition related to their 5-year-old daughter Zen.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Jackson demanded joint legal and physical custody of his daughter. He accused Perry of falsely portraying him as a deadbeat dad to the public.

He wrote, “[DomiNque] has defamed my character to others, making them believe I am an absent father. Her negative communications with others, including to peers in our industry, regarding her opinions of me have made me fear for repercussions in my career.”

In response, Perry demanded the case be dismissed. She said Jackson brought the case after she informed him of her plan to move back to Texas with Zen.

Perry said Jackson knew her home was Texas and she only lived in Los Angeles when she booked work. She moved their daughter to Texas and enrolled her in school.

In addition, Perry said Jackson had been physical with her during an argument in 2020.

She claimed, “Sarunas got heated in the conversation and began to repeatedly call me stupid, I then said to him, “you talk to your mother like that not me” at that point he became more angry and grabbed me by the throat and started choking me.”

Perry said Jackson let her go once their daughter walked in the room.

She claimed, “There were several other times that he came to my apartment and would get angered for no serious reason and would start yelling at me.”

She added, “On one occasion I told him that if he didn’t stop raising his voice in my apartment he would need to lead or I would call the police, he responded by saying ‘and then what?’ Since this incident I’ve always tried to just get along and keep the peace. I’ve been traumatized by these experiences and so much more.”

In her newly filed motion, Perry said Jackson has failed to turn over any documents ahead of the upcoming trial despite being ordered to produce them weeks ago.

“[Jackson] has simply ignored his Court-ordered deadlines and efforts by [Perry’s] counsel to communicate regarding this matter,” the motion read. “[Perry] will be prejudiced if [Jackson] is permitted to participate at the Trial, because she has not been provided with the minimum notice or opportunity to be heard regarding [Jackson’s] positions or any evidence he may seek to introduce.”

The judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Keke Palmer obtained a restraining order against her ex and Jackson’s brother, Darius. She accused him of getting physical with her on two separate occasions. A judge granted a temporary order that prohibited Darius from coming within 100 yards of Keke or their son.

In addition, Jackson filed a restraining order against Keke claiming she had harassed his family. The request was denied. As we first reported, Jackson has struggled to serve Keke with the legal paperwork ­— as he tries to obtain a long-term order against her.

Keke’s mom told RadarOnline.com that Jackson was “clout-chasing” with his restraining order fight.