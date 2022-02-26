Monica Teases Lyrics From First Album Since 2015: “Y’all Keep Asking” [Photo]

There have been rumors about Monica’s forthcoming project and recently, the acclaimed singer shared a few lyrics.

via: Complex

The R&B icon took to Instagram Stories on Friday to update fans on the status of her next effort, while also giving them a taste of what to expect from her pen game.

“Y’all keep asking for this album but you really aren’t ready,” she wrote underneath a brand-new sting of lyrics. “These lyrics, I wrote them, felt them, lived them, & I’m unashamed of them!”

Her first story included the lyrics like “I’ve cried enough , I’ve prayed enough, I’ve done enough, I’ve been enough to you,” and “Told me to go be free , when you knew this was holding me!! But you will see , there will never be another ME.” She then launched into another story, with additional lyrics focusing on trusting someone with her fears, and shared another spoiler for the upcoming album.

“I’m excited about this album on another level,” she wrote. “I keep everything inside but not this time!! I’m sharing lyrics but to hear it all is completely different!!!”

It’s unclear who Monica is linking with on this current project, but Code Red featured production from Timbaland, Danja, Pop & Oak, Polow Da Don, and more. The record ended up debuting at No. 27 on the Billboard 200, and was supported by lead single “Just Right for Me” featuring Lil Wayne.

Staying busy since her last full-length, Monica appeared on Verzuz to go head-to-head with Brandy in the summer of 2020 before debuting single “Trenches” with Lil Baby. The two ended up bringing in 1.2 million viewers on Instagram Live, with everyone from First Lady Michelle Obama, Solange, Tyler, the Creator, and Queen Latifah tuning in to see “The Boy Is Mine” collaborators duke it out with some of their most undeniable hits.

Bring on the new Monica, it’s been too long.