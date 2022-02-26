Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Admits To Faking Divorce To Marry Her

Tim Leissner claimed in court that he twice “faked” his divorce from two women in order to re-marry and that he exchanged vows with former model Kimora Lee Simmons while still legally wed to his previous spouse.

via: AceShowbiz

Tim made the shocking admission during the bribery trial of his former Goldman colleague Roger Ng. Testifying in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday, February 25, he stated, “I photoshopped the divorce document.”

Tim revealed his then-wife Judy Chan Leissner was upset when she found out about his marriage to Kimora. He said Judy refused to help him put a $900,000 down payment on a house in Los Angeles for him and his new family. “Judy did not want to make any transfers related to my new family life in Los Angeles,” the 52-year-old said.

Tim then testified that he tried to get Judy to transfer him the money by claiming that it was for Malaysian financier Jho Low, the fugitive who is wanted for his alleged role in masterminding the 1MDB scheme, but she didn’t buy it.

“It didn’t work,” Tim told the court. “I think she did some research on the Internet and found out I was trying to buy this house.”

During the trial, Tim admitted that he also falsified a divorce document before marrying Judy.

Tim and his former colleague Roger were both arrested and charged with helping Malaysian financier Jho Low steal hundreds of millions of dollars from the 1MDB sovereign development fund. Tim has pled guilty and is cooperating with federal prosecutors in hopes of getting a lighter sentence. Roger, meanwhile, has not pled guilty.

Tim married Kimora in 2014. In April 2015, the Baby Phat designer gave birth to their son and first child together, Wolfe Lee Leissner. The pair are now separated, but are not legally divorced yet.

Earlier this week, Leissner testified that he had multiple affairs, including one with a lover who blackmailed him in order to get him to pay for a $10 million mansion.