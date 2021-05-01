Moneybagg Yo Says His Mother Has Been Diagnosed With COVID-19 and Pneumonia [Photos]

Moneybagg Yo took to social media to share some unfortunate news about his mother’s health.

via: Complex

On Friday night, the Memphis-born rapper took to Twitter to reveal his mom had tested positive for coronavirus and was diagnosed with pneumonia. Though he didn’t provide details on his mother’s current condition, he told his followers he needed their prayers: “Dam mane how df My mama got COVID and pneumonia,” he wrote, “smh I need y’all prayers right now.”

The news comes after a particularly strong and eventful week for Moneybagg. The 29-year-old artist had unleashed his fourth studio album, A Gangsta’s Pain, last Friday and was recently boasting about his alleged six-figure booking fee. Just moments before he shared his mom’s diagnosis, Moneybagg indicated he was dealing with a troubling situation: “Mannnn I hate wen shit goin good sum bad come right behind it,” he wrote.

Preciate y’all prayers she good ??? — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) May 1, 2021

Moneybagg Yo later shared an update on his mom’s condition on Twitter. He said that “she good.”

It’s unclear if Moneybagg Yo meant his mom is doing better or if the diagnosis was incorrect. Regardless sending well wishes for a speedy recovery.