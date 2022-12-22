Missing Twin Kason Thomas Has Been Found, Safe; Woman Charged with Kidnapping Him [Video]

A 5-month-old baby who was kidnapped with his twin while inside a car that was stolen Monday was found alive Thursday in Indianapolis, the Columbus Police Department said in a statement.

Kason Thomas has been found safe in Indianapolis in the same car he and his twin Ky’air were in when it was taken from Columbus on Monday night, the Columbus Police Division confirmed to News Center 7.

This news comes hours after Nalah Jackson, suspected of kidnapping the 5-month-old twins, was apprehended in Indianapolis.

A tip led Indianapolis Metro Police Department officers to the 900 block of Indiana Avenue, outside a Papa Johns, Columbus police Sgt. Jeff Mooney said in an email to News Center 7. “Kason was found safe in the stolen Honda,” the sergeant said, noting that the child has been taken to a hospital in Indianapolis as a precaution.

No further arrests have been made, the sergeant said.

Minutes after the news was confirmed with Indianapolis police, the Columbus Police Division issued the following tweet:

CHILD FOUND SAFE & ALIVE Kason Thomass was found alive & safe in Indianapolis near a Papa John’s pizza location. The 5-month-old boy is in good health & being transported to a hospital to be checked out. Kason was found in the stolen Honda Accord & wearing the same clothes. pic.twitter.com/hUNd9Gnk3T — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 23, 2022

LaFonda Thomas, Kason and Ky’air’s grandmother, told News Center 7?s John Bedell by phone, “Oh, man, I never smiled so hard. We are so happy. We are so elated. We are so excited. We are so ready.”

Thomas said she is in Columbus, but her son had people in Indianapolis searching for Kason.

“He already had his own little, like, team. And apparently his team was up on that information. They were able to call him and give him confirmation that they had found the baby,” she said.

Before receiving word about Kason, Thomas said she and other family were debating tonight whether to head out to Indianapolis to meet her son to continue the search there. With the news, she said, her son has left Columbus and is headed to Indianapolis.

A major winter storm hit the city Thursday evening and continues to drop snow and temperatures. That storm is headed for Ohio, according to National Weather Service forecasters in Wilmington.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant issued the following statement Thursday night: “We are grateful to the public for their help throughout this investigation, and for the tireless work of our officers and our many partner agencies. They never stopped, never gave up hope, and would not rest until Kason was found. We are beyond thankful for their relentless dedication.”

Bryant said the police division’s Emergency Operation Center remains open even though Kason has been found. If you have any information that could be helpful with this case, you are asked to call the CPD tip line at 614-645-4701.