  1. Home
  2. News

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22 [Photos]

December 22, 2022 5:50 PM PST

It’s being reported that Memphis rapper Alexander Woods, better known by his stage name Big Scarr, has died, he was only 22.

Big Scarr was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label.

He was best known for his track “SoIcyBoyz”, which features Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano and Tay Keith.

He recently announced that he was set to hit the road with Key Glock this March on a 31-city tour.

Sending our thoughts and prayers to Alexander’s family and friends.

Check out some fan reaction to his death below.

RIP.

Share This Post

Tags:Big Scarr