Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22 [Photos]

It’s being reported that Memphis rapper Alexander Woods, better known by his stage name Big Scarr, has died, he was only 22.

Big Scarr was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label.

He was best known for his track “SoIcyBoyz”, which features Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano and Tay Keith.

He recently announced that he was set to hit the road with Key Glock this March on a 31-city tour.

Sending our thoughts and prayers to Alexander’s family and friends.

Check out some fan reaction to his death below.

RIP.

Big Scarr has reportedly passed away. He just wrapped up a major year & was preparing to tour with Key Glock and perform at Rolling Loud LA next year. The worst part is that he died right before the holidays. My condolences go out to his family, Gucci Mane & 1017. RIP Big Scarr pic.twitter.com/2EB1WS2vyx — Tony M. Centeno (@_tonyMC) December 23, 2022

forever an iconic interview, RIP Big Scarr ? pic.twitter.com/yYgLCyueSN — trace (@tracedontmiss) December 23, 2022

Big Scarr mane wtf is going on I can’t believe that shit — .. (@brotherLongway) December 23, 2022

I know you lying I know big scarr ain’t dead! — Key ? (@_keyannaaaa) December 23, 2022

I was having a good ass day till i heard big scarr gone, day finna continue and end off lame asf — jastaan! (@Jcartieryouhoee) December 23, 2022

Big scarr??? like wow — YANI (@darealfazshoon) December 23, 2022

Big Scarr bruh wtf — Real Creative One (@realcreativeone) December 23, 2022

between thug facing life & big scarr passing away, i can’t take it — znp????? (@quasianyjae) December 23, 2022

rip big scarr ? — B.? (@_PrettyBrie) December 23, 2022