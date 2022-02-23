Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel's Death Was a 'Tragic Accident,' Police Say [Photo]

New details surrounding the tragic death of Zoe Sozo Bethel have come to light. After her family confirmed her passing, it’s now revealed that the Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021 died after falling out of the window of a three-story building in Miami.

On Feb. 11 at about 12:05 a.m., Miami Police Department officers “responded to a call of a possible suicide attempt,” authorities tell PEOPLE in a statement.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, who was identified as the 27-year-old, “fell out of a third-floor window.”

Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, was transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police say. She succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

Police say the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death as blunt force trauma, and that the manner was accidental.

“This was a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected,” police say.

News of Bethel’s death was announced by family members on her Instagram account Sunday.

“On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries,” they wrote.

Her family added that Bethel “touched the hearts of many people” and was involved with a number of conservative organizations.

Last week, Bethel’s family shared that she was injured in an incident.

“Zoe had an accident Thursday night, February 10th, & sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma. Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left,” they wrote in a post on her Instagram page.

“This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her,” the message continued. “Keep Zoe & the family in your prayers.”

Bethel’s death was also mourned by the Mrs. Alabama America and Miss Alabama for America Pageants.

“On February 18th, 2022, the world lost a queen,” they wrote in a statement. “She was a light in this world and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman. Rest in grace and love, sweet one.”

A GoFundMe page has also been created to help cover medical and funeral expenses.

