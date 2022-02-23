Megan Thee Stallion Blasts ‘False Narratives’ Involving DNA and Gun in Tory Lanez Assault Case [Photos]

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to a false report that Tory Lanez’s DNA was not found on a weapon in their ongoing shooting case.

Tory Lanez, as was public knowledge, had a pre-trial hearing set for Feb. 23. Prior to the start of that hearing, however, Akademiks tweeted out a “BREAKING” update purporting that it “was revealed in court few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”

Ultimately, the tweet was deleted. The hearing, meanwhile, merely resulted in an April date being set for a continuation.

FAKE NEWS ALERT: Any reports of Tory Lanez's DNA not being found on the weapon in the Megan Thee Stallion case are FALSE. Today's pre-trial hearing was just postponed to April 5 and that fake news tweet was sent out before the hearing even started. #megantheestallion #torylanez — Eileen Reslen (@EileenReslen) February 23, 2022

“Y’all got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet??” Megan wrote on Instagram. “Y’all tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Y’all tryna get retweets SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES!”

At this point, Megan mentioned Akademiks directly.

“Why are you lying?” she wrote. “What did you gain?”

And the tweet has been deleted: pic.twitter.com/0yxaH9AsR0 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 23, 2022

Continuing, the Something for Thee Hotties artist pointed out that “nobody even cares to read” and reminded the public that claims of this nature result in her having to repeatedly relive the incident. “It hurts im so tired,” she wrote.

Producer LilJuMadeDaBeat, whose work with Megan includes contributions to Something for Thee Hotties and Good News, has also addressed what transpired on Wednesday.

“Social media has made y’all dumb af,” he said in a tweet.’

Social media has made y’all dumb af — Max Julian (@LilJuMadeDaBeat) February 23, 2022

Lanez jumped into the fray on Wednesday afternoon, tweeting, “u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one..not today.”

….. u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one ..not today . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022

Megan swiftly responded to having her honesty questioned, again sharing alleged July 12, 2020 texts from Lanez on Instagram, which purport to show him saying he was “sorry from the bottom of my heart” and “was just too drunk.”

“Lie yo way out of this…if you aint do shit what you was apologizing for?” she captioned the quickly-deleted post. “THE LAWYERS GOT YO PHNE RECORDS AND MINE. ALL YOUR TXT. THEY GOT YOU RECORDED ON THE JAIL PHONE TALKING TO KELSEY APOLOGIZING BEGGING US NOT TO TALK.”

Akademiks circled back to the conversation, saying Lanez’s lawyer told the court “they have completed DNA results from the prosecution which is very pleasing to his client. (I saw this doc myself.. it literally says it was inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine). … Meg gotta call the DA and ask em if its true. i dont know why she up on here taggin me in post like i just be making shit up.”

UPDATE: Tory Lanez trial adjourned til April with Tory’s lawyer telling the court they have completed DNA results from the prosecution which is very pleasing to his client. (I saw this doc myself.. it literally says it was inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine) — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 23, 2022

Now one of y’all finna tell me my eyes deceived me.. ?. I ain’t trasha k. Stop playin wit me. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 23, 2022

Btw.. Meg can get the same document that they referenced in court today.. Hopefully she's entitled to see what the DA will be using against Tory being that shes the victim. its part of discovery. Ask the DA what the completed DNA test said… then come back & apologize to Big AK — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 23, 2022

Akademiks added that “Meg can get the same document that they referenced in court today. Hopefully she’s entitled to see what the DA will be using against Tory being that shes the victim. its part of discovery. Ask the DA what the completed DNA test said…then come back & apologize to Big AK.”

In January of last year, it was falsely claimed on social media that Lanez’s charges in connection with the shooting case had been dropped. The year prior, Lanez was announced to have been charged in connection with allegations of having “inflicted great bodily injury” on a woman in the Hollywood Hills area.

Amid reports focused on the shooting in 2020, Bun B was among those who came forward with public messages of support for Megan. “Fuck Tory Lanez, and I don’t care if this go viral or none of this shit,” Bun said at the time. “I’m from Houston and if somebody would have done something to Megan in this city, we would’ve rode.”

This month, Megan honored her late parents with the launch of the Pete and Thomas Foundation. Learn more here.