Misa Hylton Slams Diddy After Arrest Of Their Son, Justin Combs [Photos]

Misa Hylton is speaking out after her son Justin Combs’ DUI arrest and seemingly blasting his father, Diddy.

via: HotNewHipHop

Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, reacted to news of his DUI arrest on her Instagram Story, Sunday. In doing so, she called out the Bad Boy mogul, as well as UCLA, and more.

“I’m not protecting no one anymore, just my son,” she wrote with a 100 emoji. In more posts, she added: “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The Truth shall set you free.”

In more posts, she wrote: “Act BAD BAD boy I used to want to be a BAD Girl I chose to be a QUEEN Tried and true. I’m not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL,” as well as, “I should have kept my child with me. Fuck UCLA too. Everybody can get it.” Combs played college football at UCLA and graduated from the university in 2016. Hylton continued: “How you go from one of the greatest to ever do it To making all your money off alcohol And suing the damn alcohol company. Sell something healthy that builds people up. I’m sick of it!!!! NOT MINES.” Combs has been working in film and television and recently appeared in Power Book II: Ghost. He also has producer credits on multiple TV shows.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they arrested Justin Combs for driving under the influence on Sunday morning. TMZ later published photos of the arrest, in which Combs speaks with a police officer. Combs’ bond was set at $5,000. “He was put through a sobriety test that he failed,” The LAPD further told ET.