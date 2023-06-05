Kanye West Yells At Paparazzi While Heading To Church

Kanye West and his family wanted to touch base with the man upstairs this weekend — but it appears they were interrupted by the paparazzi.

via: HotNewHipHop

In a clip posted by TMZ, the rapper demands that the photographers stop following him and his family.

“Like, seriously bro, all of you motherfuckers, stop following me!” Kanye yelled to the paparazzi. The demand didn’t appear to work as more photos later surfaced of the family at the church. Ye’s son, Psalm, brought along his bike. As for their outfits, Kanye rocked a black T-shirt featuring the German word for police along with massive shoulder pads. Bianca Censori went with a strange black couture dress and matching high-heeled boots.

The public rant comes days after the airing of the second episode of season 3 of The Kardashians. During the episode, Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s ex and the mother of his children, admitted that she tries to protect her kids from Ye’s public image. “I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way but God, if people knew,” she said. “I would just never do that to my kids.”

She added in a confessional: “I have to figure out a way to protect and so they still haven’t seen anything, but I go into crisis mode. I am the one being accused for and being blamed for so many things. And it really, really is hurtful and it sucks, but I can control how I react and I can control if I’m a mess. Then my kids will see that.”

In addition to Psalm, West and Kardashian share three other children in North, Saint, and Chicago. The two officially settled their divorce back in November 2022. In the time since, West and Censori have been referring to each other as being married; however, they never filed for an actual marriage license.