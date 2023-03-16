Mimi Faust Speaks About Ex Fiancée Ty Young & ‘RHOA’ Star Drew Sidora "What's Done in The Dark Will Come to The Light" [Photo + Video]

If Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s dueling divorce filings weren’t messy enough, Mimi Faust shared shade about Drew allegedly cheating with her ex Ty Young.

Earlier this month, Mimi took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Drew with Ty wrapping her arms around her. Mimi’s post was set on the cryptic lyrics of Ice Spice’s song, ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’.

Former #LHHA star Mimi Faust with a cryptic Instagram story picture of her ex Ty and Drew together at an event. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/GougKMc9sg — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) March 4, 2023

Mimi and Ty had a turbulent relationship since the beginning. ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ alum and the former basketball player have been engaged twice only to officially call things off in 2022. Meanwhile, Sidora made the headlines after she raced to the courthouse to file for divorce one hour before her husband Ralph Pittman could do the same.

Now Mimi’s recent interview is fueling rumors that her ex-fiancee Ty might have something going on with Drew.