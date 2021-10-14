Mike Epps and Wife Kyra Welcome Second Baby Together, a Son: 'We Prayed for You!' [Photo]

Mike Epps and his wife Kyra have welcomed a baby boy!

via People:

The couple are already parents to 19-month-old daughter Indiana Rose, while Epps is also father to four other daughters — Madison, Moriah, Makayla, and Bria — from previous relationships.

Kyra, a television producer, shared the happy news of her son’s arrival alongside a photo of herself snuggling with the newborn.

“Son, we prayed for you!!! You have officially rocked our world,” she wrote in the caption. “Mama loves you so much ?.”

Epps first announced his wife’s pregnancy in June, sharing a photo of Kyra cradling her growing baby bump in a pink and white jumpsuit.

“God bless My beautiful wife ? we prayin 4 a son ????,” he wrote at the time.

Later that month, Kyra opened up about becoming a mother for a second time, sharing that her “heart was so full” when she found out she was pregnant again.

“My first year of motherhood has been nothing short of amazing and it was important for me to give baby Indy a baby sister or brother that she could grow up with and be just as close like I was with my siblings,” she wrote, posting a photo of her positive pregnancy test.

Epps has long hoped to have a boy, telling PEOPLE back in 2016, “I wish I had a son.”

“My mother had eight sons and one girl. My mother cried every day. A woman can’t control a little boy that much. You think they can, but it’s like dealing with a little man,” he said.

The Next Friday actor jokingly added, “I think the gene pool switched up. I had all the girls that she wanted!”

Congrats to the happy family!