Michelle Yeoh Explains Awkward Moment During Emma Stone's Oscars 2024 Best Actress Win [Photo] | lovebscott.com

Michelle Yeoh is clearing up some confusion surrounding her seemingly-awkward moment with Emma Stone after presenting the Best Lead Actress award at the 2024 Oscars.

Emma was officially crowned as Michelle‘s successor in the category on Sunday (March 10). The actress won for her role in Poor Things, which is her second ever victory in the category.

During Michelle‘s presentation of the award, several other former Best Actress winners were onstage. Instead of immediately passing the statuette over to Emma, Michelle handed it to Jennifer Lawrence so they could jointly give the award to its newest recipient.Emma appeared a bit confused during the exchange before giving her acceptance speech and later sharing an embrace with Michelle.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star has since spoken out about the matter!

“Congratulations Emma!! I confused you , but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!! She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis ??? always there for each other!! ???,” Michelle wrote on Instagram accompanied by a few photos from the night.

Despite some calling the moment a controversy, it seems that there’s no bad blood between the Oscar winners!

