Michaela Coel Joins the Cast of ‘Black Panther 2’

Michaela Coel is headed for Wakanda.

According to a new report, the Emmy-nominated actress has joined the cast of ‘Black Panther II.’

via Variety:

Character details are locked up, per usual. Insiders say Coel has joined director Ryan Coogler at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where production began last month. Marvel Studios declined to comment on the matter.

Coel exploded onto Hollywood’s radar in 2020 with her critically acclaimed HBO Max series “I May Destroy You,” for which she’s received four Emmy nominations. In addition to writing, directing and producing, Coel starred in the show as a popular writer processing rape trauma in contemporary London.

Coel’s credits include the Netflix programs “Black Mirror” and “Chewing Gum,” and the feature films “Been So Long” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” She is not currently represented by a talent agency. She works through her indie label Falkna Productions, which co-produced “I May Destroy You.”

The first “Black Panther” grossed more than $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

Running theory is that she’s set to play Madam Slay. We can’t wait to hear more.