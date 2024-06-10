Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Celebrates Final Round of Chemotherapy for Brain Cancer | lovebscott.com

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella is celebrating after reaching a major milestone amid her battle with brain cancer — she finished chemotherapy treatments ahead of schedule.

via Page Six:

The 19-year-old celebrated the completion of her fourth and final round of chemotherapy in a TikTok video Saturday.

“Did it,” she captioned the upload.

In the footage, Isabella wore a golden crown as she and her twin sister, Sophia, danced to Bryson Tiller’s “Let ‘Em Know.”

The University of Southern California student was all smiles in a black tank and sweats, matching her hoop earrings to her crown.

Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023 and subsequently underwent emergency surgery, followed by two additional procedures.

She has documented her emotional health journey on YouTube, detailing her extreme pain, memory loss and more symptoms.

In April, Isabella gave her followers an update on her treatment as her expected chemotherapy sessions were reduced from six to four.

“I can kind of try and have a summer to feel better,” she explained through “happy tears” at the time. “And I’m so happy because I thought I’d be done at the end of July.”

The teen noted, “I was supposed to do six rounds in total. And then I really would just have to go straight back to school. I’m so happy.”

Isabella has been publicly speaking about her condition since a January interview with Robin Roberts.

Strahan, 52, gushed to viewers at the time that Isabella was going to “crush” her treatment.

“I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle,” the former NFL player said.

He and his ex-wife Jean Muggli welcomed Sophia and Isabella in October 2004.

In addition to his twins, Strahan is the father of Tanita, 31, and Michael Jr., 28, with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

Congrats Isabella!