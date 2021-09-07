Michael K. Williams Died of Apparent Overdose, Police Searching for Drug Dealer

Michael K. Williams’ was found dead in his home over the weekend after an apparent drug overdose, and now police are looking for the drug dealer who sold him the drugs.

According to law enforcement sources, the NYPD is conducting an investigation into the origin of the heroin-based narcotics cops found at the site of the actor’s death.

An official autopsy has yet to be conducted, but drugs are believed to have been a factor. Results from a toxicology report are a few weeks away.

As previously reported, Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn, NY apartment by a relative who hadn’t heard from him in a few days.

He was 54.