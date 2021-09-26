Mia Thornton Calls Candiace Dillard's Music Video 'Low Budget' During Heated Argument on 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'

Sunday night’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ was definitely a season-highlight.

via People:

While filming Candiace’s music video during last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Mia was gossiping with Candiace’s mom, Dorothy, about her husband, Chris Bassett, and his role as her “husband-ger” (husband and manager).

Overhearing the conversation, Wendy, 37, said in a confessional that newcomer Mia, 36, should “tread lightly” when it comes to Candiace, 34, and proceeded to tell Candiace what she heard.

The whole ordeal then came up again on Sunday’s episode of the Bravo series, when the cast was playing a game of “reasonable or shady” to celebrate Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s new podcast, Reasonably Shady.

The fight began before Candiace even arrived, when Gizelle, 51, said that Wendy telling Candiace about Mia’s comments fell on the shady side.

“You told Candiace that Mia was talking about her, which was wack,” Gizelle said.

“No, that’s not wack,” Wendy replied. “You should tell your friend if someone was talking about them.”

Robyn and Mia, however, argued that it wasn’t the fact that she told her, but that she chose to tell her in the moment as Candiace was focusing on filming her video. “Were you trying to throw her off balance?” asked Mia.

“If you’re not happy about what you said, then you shouldn’t have said it,” Wendy said, though Mia made no apologies.

“I said what I said and I don’t feel bad about anything that I say,” she said.

Amid the rising tensions, Karen Huger noted that the side effects from her COVID-19 vaccine may have been kicking in.

“I am getting lightheaded,” she said. “I’m not sure if it’s the vaccine or this is reality. Is this really happening?”

Finally, Candiace arrived at the party to comment on the situation herself.

“We were actually talking about your music video and Wendy and whether or not she was being shady or a tattletale or just wack telling you,” Gizelle explained.

“She wasn’t being wack, she was being a friend,” Candiace said, much to Wendy’s delight.

“I think the point that they’re making is that the time and place was wrong. What if that news upset Candiace?” Robyn, 42, asked.

“If she felt like it wasn’t an appropriate time, then she wouldn’t have told me,” Candiace said, before turning her attention — and ire — to Mia.

“So, I don’t have a problem with when she said it, the things that I heard coming from the mouths of the people to my left, I needed to know,” Candiace said, referring to Mia, who was sitting beside her.

“And since we’re on that already. I was told by not just my mom but Wendy that you, within like five seconds of meeting mama Dot, were like, ‘Who is paying the bills? And what do Candiace’s t—— look like? And how much money do they have?'” Candiace said to Mia, perhaps exaggerating the nature of the questions.

“I mean you might as well have, you were asking lots of questions,” she added.

“The only question I asked was who was the manager and is he getting paid,” Mia claimed.

“Okay, well let’s stop there,” Candiace replied. “Why is it appropriate to ask my mom a question like that? On a day that’s supposed to be joyful and positive?”

Mia argued that “there was no management of the music video” and Candiace told her she didn’t have to come.

“I wanted to be there, but I wanted to show up to something that wasn’t low budget,” Mia said, prompting Candiace to clap back, “Your mama’s low budget — watch your mouth.”

Candiace’s comment resulted in gasps and shock from the others around the table, especially given that Mia has opened up on the show about being placed in foster care as a child and having a strained relationship with her mother.

“Whoa, okay Candiace, that’s team too much,” Gizelle told the cameras. “And I’m not quite sure if you know about Mia’s mother and her backstory.”

“Talk about Mia’s feet and her hands because they’re very large,” she continued. “Not her mom, that’s below the belt.”

“How dare you invite me to come there with no management, and not even have the audacity to say thank you for spending the time to come and support you,” Mia yelled at Candiace.

“Supporting me is not asking my mama about my money,” Candiace said.

Ashley Darby then tried to chime in, but was promptly shut down by Candiace — her frequent sparring partner.

“You talked about it to the group, so I don’t think you should be that upset,” Ashley said.

“Were you there, beloved?” Candiace said.

“No, but…” Ashley attempted, before Candiace interrupted: “End of story, goodnight.”

Next week, we finally get to see the long-teased salad toss between Mia and Candiace. ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.