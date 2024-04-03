Metro Boomin Blames Toronto Phone Numbers Hack For "All Those Corny Tweets," | lovebscott.com

Metro Boomin declaring war on Drake isn’t coming without consequences.

Metro has been extremely active on social media these past few weeks. Furthermore, he has taken some slick shots at Drake before deleting his tweets. This has led to some clap backs from Drizzy himself, and fans are curious as to how this all originated. Additionally, with the track “Like That” on Metro and Future’s album We Don’t Trust You, it is clear that the Drake feud is very much alive and well. Kendrick Lamar is on the song, and again, he delivered an outstanding verse. However, fans remain confused as to how this all began.

On Tuesday, Metro Boomin took to Twitter where he revealed that his phone number and social media accounts were hacked. Moreover, there was seemingly a connection to Drake here as he revealed that a Toronto phone number has been calling his phone incessantly. In the tweet below, Metro blames anything corny that he may have tweeted, on the hackers themselves. “Jus got my phone # and accounts back today somebody hacked me the day the album dropped smh and all those corny ass tweets all my day 1s know that’s nowhere in my character,” he wrote.

TMZ adds, eventually, he lost access to his own phone … Metro thinks hackers walked into a Verizon store and switched his number to another account and took control of his X account.

Things got so bad, Metro filed a police report in Atlanta, and also had to deal with a rep at Balenciaga who was under the impression he wanted $23k worth of ug’ass boots and purses for his own personal use!!!

Metro never got charged for the transactions, and credited his distrust in online tech for keeping him safe at the end of the day.