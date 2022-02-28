Method Man And Mary J Blige Win NAACP Image Awards For Their ‘Power Book II’ Roles [Photos]

Mary J Blige and Method Man have made magic together for nearly 30 years, since their 1994 collaboration, “I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need To Get By” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

via: Revolt

Method Man and Mary J. Blige have each secured an NAACP award for their respective performances on the STARZ series “Power Book II: Ghost.” The rapper’s portrayal of Davis MacClean won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Mary received the same award in the women’s category for her role as Monét Tejada.

“2x [trophy emojis],” wrote Method Man alongside the social media announcement of his win. In the singer’s reaction to the win, she expressed gratitude for her fans and all those involved in the popular show.

“Thank you @naacpimageawards for your years of love and support! Thank you to everyone who voted!! Your love and support means a lot,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Thank you @courtneyakemp & @50cent for this amazing opportunity! Thank you #JeffHirsch & everyone at @starz. The amazing cast, crew, EP’s & everyone at of @ghoststarz!!”

Mary and Method’s NAACP Image award wins marks the second time they’ve both taken home the award. Their acting on “Ghost” earned them the same awards last year. While speaking to AllHipHop back in November, the former Wu-Tang Clan member talked about reuniting with Blige on the small screen following their 2003 hit song, “You’re All I Need.”

“It’s no feeling like this in the world to be doing something for so long and to still reap the benefits of your work. I won a Grammy in ‘95 with Mary J. Blige for music,” he said. “And then, I won an NAACP Award with Mary J. Blige for acting. It gets no better than that.”

“It’s amazing, and it’s a blessing,” Mary added when asked how it’s been to work with Method Man. “All pure. Blessings. It’s all God… It’s a lot of hard work and it’s a lot of being grateful, being grateful more than anything.”

See the aforementioned Instagram posts below.