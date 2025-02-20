BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 45 minutes ago

Black fashion has been a force of innovation, resilience, and pure, unfiltered expression for centuries, shaping culture from jazz clubs to royal courts, from the streets to the runways. This year, the Met Gala is finally putting that truth front and center. Viewers can expect a celebration of the undeniable influence of Black culture with a theme as bold as the people who inspire it. The world’s biggest stars will bring looks that tell a story of power, presence, and heritage.

So, what does that mean for the dress code?

What Is the 2025 Met Gala Dress Code?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum)

Advertisement

The Met Gala dress code sets the stage for some of the most daring and breathtaking red carpet moments each year. And the most prominent figures will do that with this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” For 2025, the theme pays homage to Black dandyism, a style rooted in defiance, creativity, and impeccable tailoring. Think of rich fabrics, structured silhouettes, bold colors, and embellishments that tell a story.

According to The Met, Monica L. Miller’s book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism” and the broader exploration of Black diasporic identity in fashion inspired this year’s Met Gala theme. Expect references to eras like the Harlem Renaissance and Blaxploitation, but Black dandyism runs deeper. The Met notes that in 18th-century Europe, wealthy elites dressed Black men in elaborate clothing to showcase their own status. Black individuals took that imposed style and reshaped it into a tool of self-determination, defiance, and reinvention — using fashion to assert autonomy, wit, and cultural pride.

Additionally, the exhibition will consist of 12 characteristics of the dandy style: Ownership, Presence, Distinction, Disguise, Freedom, Champion, Respectability, Jook, Heritage, Beauty, Cool, and Cosmopolitanism.

The 2025 Met Gala Co-Chairs: A Powerhouse Lineup

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow)

This year’s powerful theme demands co-chairs who represent its essence. Actor and style savant Colman Domingo, Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton, rap and fashion visionary A$AP Rocky, and producer-turned-Louis Vuitton maestro Pharrell Williams will helm the night alongside the iconic Anna Wintour. And if that weren’t enough, basketball titan and cultural icon LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair. Each of these individuals embodies the ethos of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” in their own way.

When and Where to Watch — and the Stars to Look Out For

The 2025 Met Gala typically occurs during the first week of May, on May 5. As always, viewers worldwide will be glued to their screens. While the event is invitation-only, fans can catch the red-carpet spectacles.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMDb (@imdb)

If past years are any indication, this Met Gala will drip with A-list talent. Zendaya never misses when it comes to Met Gala dress code perfection and is sure to turn heads. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, a duo known for their jaw-dropping fashion moments, will undoubtedly serve a look that sets the internet on fire. Colman Domingo will bring his signature elegance, while Usher and Cardi B—both known for pushing fashion boundaries — will likely command attention. With her avant-garde approach to fashion, Teyana Taylor will be a highlight of the night.

The 2025 Met Gala is gearing up to celebrate Black style, history, and influence like never before. The “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” dress code is more than a guideline—it’s a call to honor a legacy that has defined and redefined fashion for centuries. This year, it’s not just about looking good—it’s about storytelling, heritage, and pride. And with a roster of co-chairs and guests who embody these values, May 5 is guaranteed to be a night of unforgettable fashion moments.

Who are you excited to see at this year’s Met Gala? Comment below!