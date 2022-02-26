Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild Dead at 36

Rapper Snootie Wild, most-widely known for his 2014 hit “Made Me,” was shot and killed over the weekend.

via Complex:

The tragedy was confirmed Saturday night on the CMG artist’s verified Instagram page: “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever!” the caption read. “? #TeamYayo4Life?.”

ABC 13 reports that a man was found shot in the neck early Friday in the south side region of Houston. Authorities say they received reports about gunfire at around 2 a.m. along England Street, where they discovered a man in a ditch next to an SUV.

A man had sustained a gunshot wound to the neck, and was transferred to a hospital in critical condition.

Despite rumors, Snootie, real name LePreston Porter, was not confirmed dead after the news broke. His official Facebook account shared a message that he was “fighting for his life.”

“Snootie is not DEAD! But he is fighting for his life. Out of respect for the family, please refrain from sharing anything that is not communicated through his official accounts. Thank you.”

According to ABC 13, a neighbor captured the shooting on video, which authorities are now reviewing.

“It looks like he backed in there (the ditch) accidentally,” Houston Police Department Lt. R. Willkens said. “Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car. They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually.”

It’s unclear if the HPD has identified any suspects.

News of Snootie’s death comes more than three months after his fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed.

RIP Snootie.

