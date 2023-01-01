Memphis Rapper “Gangsta Boo” Found Dead at 43, Three 6 Mafia Group Founder Confirms

Lola Mitchell, AKA Gangsta Boo a former member of Three 6 Mafia and a pioneer of female rap has died.

via: Fox13

Lola Mitchell, 43, otherwise known as “Gangsta Boo” was found dead at approximately 4 p.m.

Gangsta Boo was the second woman member of the Memphis hip-hop group “Three 6 Mafia”.

FOX13 confirmed the news with 3 independent sources.

The cause of her death is still unknown at this time.

Fellow Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul, posted on Instagram that Gangsta Boo died on Sunday (January 1) at the age of 43.

DJ Paul didn’t write anything in his caption. Instead, he simply shared a photo of Gangsta Boo doing what she loved to do most—music.

RIP Queen.