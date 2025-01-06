Melania Trump Is Reportedly ‘Glad to Have a Babysitter for Donald’ as Elon Musk Hangs Around Mar-a-Lago

BY: LBS STAFF Published 42 mins ago

Multiple sources close to the Trump family reportedly told PEOPLE that Melania has not minded having Musk in her orbit, with one insider predicting that she may find her own way to partner with the tech billionaire.

Melania Trump has been welcoming to Elon Musk as he spends significant time with her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, at their Palm Beach estate.

According to multiple sources close to the Trump family, Melania is unbothered by the billionaire’s constant presence at Mar-a-Lago since being named co-leader of Donald’s proposed Department of Government Efficiency.

One source tells PEOPLE that Melania views Musk’s relationship with Donald as a net-positive.

“Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald, and she will find some kind of project to team up with him herself if he stays around,” a Palm Beach source tells PEOPLE, noting that the former first lady makes the best of things she can’t control.

“Melania has her own life and isn’t bothered by political dealings her husband has with others,” the source says. “But so far, she has no issues with Musk.”

Another social source agrees, claiming that Melania generally stays out of her husband’s political maneuvers even when he treats Mar-a-Lago as home base.

“Melania is in good spirits and does her own thing, and is not bothered one way or the other by Musk hanging around,” a social source tells PEOPLE.

“For the most part, she is not involved with subjects her husband is discussing with Musk or anyone else hanging around him. Right now, Trump has a lot of people wanting things from him. She is all too aware of that.”

Donald has used the family’s Palm Beach property as something of a headquarters for his political discussions, recently during his 2024 campaign and now during his presidential transition process as he prepares for his second term in the White House.

In the days after the election, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that Musk had been at Mar-a-Lago with the president-elect “nearly every single day,” golfing, dining, sitting in on phone calls with world leaders, and “weighing in” on White House staffing decisions. Musk also spent New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago with the Trumps.

A political source from Palm Beach says that the dynamic between Musk and the Trumps has been smooth up to this point, from both Donald and Melania’s point of view.

“Melania is glad to have her husband busy with his work,” the source says, “and so far Musk is part of that mindset.”

PEOPLE reached out to Melania’s spokesperson for comment.

