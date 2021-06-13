Meghan Markle’s Dad Thinks Oprah Exploited a ‘Weakened’ Prince Harry [Video]

Meghan Markle’s father has ripped into Oprah Winfrey over her explosive interview with his daughter and husband Prince Harry this spring.

Thomas sat down with Australia’s 60 Minutes to share his opinion about Oprah’s role in the matter. “I think Oprah Winfrey is playing Harry and Meghan,” Thomas said. “I think she’s using them to build her network and build her new shows. I think she’s taking advantage of a very weakened man and getting him to say things that you just shouldn’t be saying on television.”

He continued, “She’ll disagree, of course, and she may even sue me. I don’t care. But, the bottom line is she is working Harry.”

According to TMZ, Thomas also said that he found out that the royal couple welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana through Harry and Meghan’s public statement, which was frustrating for him. “I see them both ghosting their families completely and now they are alone in a huge house where they can probably accommodate 20 people in but it’s just the 4 of them. I don’t think they are going to have relatives over for a barbeque next week or next month.”

Thomas’s perspective is interesting, given that Oprah already has OWN network, had already built up her celebrity with 25 years of her famous talk show, and recently introduced her own brand on Discovery. Regardless, her interview with Meghan and Harry shocked the world, including Oprah herself, particularly since Meghan and Harry accused the royal family of racism.

Meghan and her father have a complex relationship. Over the years, Thomas has frequently sought out the media for attention and continues to speak about his family drama. In August 2018, he told the Daily Mail that he was afraid he’d never meet his grandchildren and that his daughter would probably be happier if he were dead. “Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her,” he told the outlet.” But I hope we reconcile. I’d hate to die without speaking to Meghan again.”

An insider told the Daily Mail that she “has no immediate plans to contact her father. Firstly, she’s deeply hurt and secondly, she can’t trust him to keep their conversation private.”

The insider continued, “Meghan’s had to deal with a lot of self-esteem issues growing up with a narcissist. She has tools to cope with emotional blackmail. She does pray for him. That’s Meghan. She does not have a bad bone in her body, but she’s not falling for her dad’s crocodile tears. She’s been down that road far too many times before.”

