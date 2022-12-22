Megan Thee Stallion's 'Missing' Bodyguard Justin Edison Has Been Found — On the Internet Bussin' It Wide Open for the Camera [Photos + Video]

Justin Edison, known to most as Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard, was slated to testify in the ongoing assault trial against Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting Megan in the foot in 2020.

He never showed up for court, prompting an investigation from the LAPD.

After his disappearance was reported, Megan’s attorney, Alex Shapiro, said:

‘We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court. The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance, and welcome any information about his whereabouts.’

As it turns out, Justin was in Qatar for another job protecting someone at the World Cup.

During the search, however, someone found not Justin — but a few clips of him doing various things for the camera…naked.

Of course social media had thoughts:

Well alright, Justin! Come on back…