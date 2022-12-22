Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine, is speaking out on the ongoing assault trial against Tory Lanez.

via Complex:

“To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Faintaine shared the message on Thursday afternoon, shortly after a California jury began deliberations in Lanez’s shooting trial. The rapper/songwriter—born Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorp—began dating Megan in October 2020, about three months after Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the feet.

Megan maintains the incident went down following a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood home. She said she and the Canadian rapper had gotten into an argument at the event, and continued to fight in the car. Megan told authorities that the confrontation became so heated that she decided to exit the vehicle, which was also occupied by her ex-assistant and Lanez’s driver. Moments after getting out of the car, Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance, bitch!” and shot Megan in the feet.

Lanez has denied the allegations.

During her emotional testimony last week, Megan spoke about the backlash she’s received as a result of the case, as well as the impact it’s had on her relationships.

“I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner is embarrassed,” she said, referring to the coverage of her sexual history. “I can’t even be happy … I don’t want to talk to friends or family. I don’t want to live. I wish he had just shot and killed me if I had to go through this torture.”

Lanez has been charged with possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm; assault with a semiautomatic firearm; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. If convicted of the charges, Lanez will face more than 22 years in prison.

Jury deliberations are expected to resume Friday morning.

We’re so ready for this trial to end (and for Tory to be found guilty).