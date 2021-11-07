Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Fans for ‘Something For Thee Hotties’ No. 5 Debut on Billboard 200 [Photos]

As she gears up to finish her college education, Megan Thee Stallion took the liberty to bless her fans with the release of her new project Something for Thee Hotties.

via: Revolt

Megan Thee Stallion and her hotties are rejoicing. The “real H-Town Hottiee” just scored her fourth top ten Billboard 200 albums chart debut with Something For Thee Hotties.

According to MRC Data, Something For Thee Hotties earned 32,654 album-equivalent units in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 4. The compilation project, billed as a “gift” to her dedicated fans, consists of a handful of freestyles, previously unreleased tracks, and her provocative twerk anthem “Thot Shit.” There’s also a “Trippy” Juicy J skit and another skit featuring VickeeLo and Dino BTW. It features beats by Buddah Bless, OG Parker, Juicy J, MurdaBeatz, and more.

Upon finding out her latest album debuted within the Billboard 200 top five, Meg wrote on Twitter: “Ahhh THANK YOU HOTTIES keep running it tf up I love y’all.” When a fan asked her via Twitter how it feels to have a top 10 project every year since 2019, Meg replied: “As much as I love to see us winning I like it more when y’all really like the music and see y’all singing word for word at the shows.”

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s “New Music Daily,” Meg said she’s “having a really good time making music right now” because she isn’t rushing herself. “I feel like I work every single day. So, half the time I’m trying to squeeze in writing lyrics. I’m in the shower like, ‘Okay, let me hurry up and write these lyrics.’ Or I’m like on the plane like, ‘Oh my gosh. I like how that sounds. Let me write it now so I don’t forget it later.’ I felt like I was rushing trying to put out projects because I feel like I always got to feed the hotties,” she said. “So right now how I’m writing, I’m really taking my time. This is the most songs that I’ve ever recorded. So that’s why Something For The Hotties, it feels good because it’s kind of like an introduction into the next phase of my music.”

Good News (No. 2), Suga (No. 7) and Fever (No. 10) are Meg’s other Billboard top 10 projects.

With her degree out of the way, Meg will be free to go full-throttle on her musical career, should she decide to, although she’s also got some other plans that involve giving back and helping more women complete their own educations as she aims for the sky and proves that you really can have it all.