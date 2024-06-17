Megan Thee Stallion Tells Crowd to Keep Their Pot Smoke to Themselves: 'Don't Blow That Weed by Me!' | lovebscott.com

Megan Thee Stallion cleared the air during a recent concert.

The “Hiss” rapper played host to a pair of sold-out shows at Toyota Center in her hometown of Houston over the weekend, and one portion of Saturday night’s (June 15) concert that went viral was when Meg briefly paused to let her feelings be known about the weed being smoked around her.

Plenty of Megan’s Hotties flocked to her defense on social media following the lighthearted rant.

“Megan has expressed before (in her music actually) that weed doesn’t agree with her so she lightheartedly stated the show would have to be stopped if she got high because of the negative physiological effect it has on her,” one person wrote on X. “There was no threatening and it’s her right to suggest people at HER concert keep it away from her.”

Another added, “Listen i enjoy 1 weed just as much as the next person but if you have to sneak weed into an event you need to go see that lady. It was a girl in front of me smoking at the concert last night I was so mad. Nobody wanna smell like smoke hun.”

The Hot Girl Summer Tour continues in the marijuana-friendly state of Colorado with a show at Denver’s Ball Arena on Monday night (June 17). MTS has been heating up heading into the summer, as she’ll be dropping her highly anticipated album MEGAN on June 28.

Watch the clip of Megan Thee Stallion speaking to the audience about smoking weed around her below.

via: Billboard