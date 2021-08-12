Megan Thee Stallion Teases Sophomore Album in ‘Essence’ Cover Interview [Photos]

Megan Thee Stallion graces the September/October 2021 cover of Essence, where she gives insight into her next album.

“I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive,” Megan told journalist Brooklyn White. “I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought-out. This project is me talking my shit, getting back comfortable with myself [and] getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.”

Essence adds that the Houston Hottie’s sophomore effort will see her delve further into her alter-ego, Tina Snow.

“Every time I make a move, I’m like, ‘Okay, how can we be better than Megan last month?’” the rapper said about her work ethic. “How can we be better than Megan last year?”

Since becoming a three-time Grammy Award winner, Megan explained that keeping her circle small has become an important part of protecting her peace.

“There are probably approximately four people around me on a daily basis,” she said in the interview. “I don’t see a lot of people. I don’t talk to a lot of people because I feel like it’s not good for me. I figured out that my personal space is what keeps me balanced and it’s what keeps me centered.”

Earlier on Thursday, Megan also unleashed her new “Outta Town Freestyle,” which sees her revisiting an instrumental she previously used with new hard-hitting bars.

Yesterday (Aug. 11), the Texas native was announced as a frontrunner for this year’s MTV VMAs with six award nominations. Several of the nods, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Hip Hop; are for her and Cardi B’s six-time platinum hit, “WAP.” Megan is also nominated for Artist of the Year and is double-nominated in the Best Hip Hop category for her song with Lil Baby, “On Me (Remix).”

See her Essence cover shoots below.

TINA SNOW for essence pic.twitter.com/QQJmXznT5H — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 12, 2021

