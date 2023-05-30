Megan Thee Stallion and Soccer Star Romelu Lukaku Spark Dating Rumors at Wedding [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion just might have a new bae.

via: HipHopDX

Megan Thee Stallion’s love life is at the center of fresh speculation after she was spotted cozying up to Belgian soccer star Romelu Lukaku at the wedding of one of his teammates.

In a viral video circulating social media, the pair could be seen sitting next to each other as they celebrated Lautaro Martínez — Lukaku’s strike partner at Italian side Inter Milan — and his wife tying the knot at a lavish ceremony in Cernobbio, Italy on Monday (May 29).

Another clip captured Megan and Romelu chatting to each other in private while overlooking the spectacular view of Lake Como, further fueling the rumors of a budding romance.

While it’s unclear if Megan actually attended the wedding as Lukaku’s date, it’s worth pointing out that they are both repped by JAY-Z’s Roc Nation.

Megan signed a management deal with the powerhouse company in 2019, while the Belgian goal-scorer became the first Premier League player to join Roc Nation Sports in 2018, at which time he was playing for Manchester United.

Their professional connections run deeper as the Houston Hottie is a celebrity ambassador of Nike, whose cleats Lukaku currently wears on the pitch after his record-breaking Puma partnership quietly came to an end three years ago.

Still, that didn’t stop fans from speculating that Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku might be an item.

“Wait Lukaku is fucking with Megan Thee Stallion now? He’s going to show out in the CL final now,” one person tweeted, referencing Inter Milan’s Champions League final match-up against Manchester City next month.

“Romelu lukaku and megan thee stallion has to be one of the most random couples ever,” another wrote, while someone else joked: “Lukaku dating megan thee stallion? You telling me he couldnt score for shit this year but he managed that wow good for him.”

One eagle-eyed fan even noted that Megan shared a photo on Instagram earlier this month of her attending an Inter Milan game at their home stadium, the San Siro.

The speculation also came as a surprise to many fans considering Megan’s relationship with Pardison Fontaine, whom she began dating in October 2020.

Despite the two artists portraying a strong couple in the public eye, their two-and-a-half-year courtship has been plagued by breakup rumors, with the most recent coming in February after Megan seemingly unfollowed Pardi on Instagram.

However, the 33-year-old songwriter appeared to serenade his on-again, off-again girlfriend earlier this month by dedicating a heartfelt poem to “a beautiful woman I know” on stage in Los Angeles, leaving fans to believe they’re still very much together.

“You’re a survivor but not a victim, somewhere in between ‘God forgive him’ and ‘I gotta get him’/ That’s why you don’t ever let these bitches get you out your rhythm/ You treat these n-ggas like they’re buy one get one/ You out here working to keep your mind off hurting,” Fontaine said.

He continued: “Get your to-do list, it’s buying candles and shopping for curtains, it’s find your purpose/ You in your bag not just Birkins/ You know your happiness can not be purchased/ It’s deeply rooted and not just surface/ The dream ain’t big enough if you think about it and not get nervous/ If you need me girl, I’m at your service.”