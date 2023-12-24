Megan Thee Stallion Shades Spotify During A Twerk-Filled Instagram Live

During an Instagram Live broadcast, Megan Thee Stallion jokingly slammed Spotify users.

via: Rap-Up

Late Saturday (Dec. 23) night, Megan Thee Stallion hosted an eventful Instagram Live filled with twerking, addressing naysayers, discussing her future in music and even taking some shots at Spotify. Social media fans suggest that some shots were possibly directed at her “Hot Girl Summer” collaborator, Nicki Minaj.

Megan Thee Stallion was on live shading Spotify cause Tory Lanez and the top rap btches numbers higher, shaking that ass cause that’s the only time yall pay attention while listening to Latto & Cardi’s diss to Nicki, and hinted at coming for whoever been coming for her: "I'm… pic.twitter.com/P0mcPqNhM5 — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) December 24, 2023

During the clip, the Houston-bred emcee looked directly into the camera and said, “I’m excited for this era because I get to do everything I want to do whenever I want to do it.” This quote alludes to her leaving her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

According to an article published by Billboard on Oct. 19, attorneys for the rapper’s former record label revealed that the two parties “mutually reached a confidential settlement.” She recently released her first indie single, “Cobra,” following her lengthy break from solo releases.

Fans believe she targeted Minaj when she mentioned, “I’m about to give everyone exactly what they have been looking for. Good or bad. Like if you have been calling for me, here I come. I’m coming.” There is speculation that the “FTCU” rapper dissed her when she said, “Stay in your Tory lane b**ch, I’m not Iggy.” This track was released following Tory Lanez being found guilty of charges stemming from the 2020 shooting of Megan.

After making those bold proclamations, the Grammy-winning recording artist started to dance to “Put It On Da Floor Again” by Cardi B and Latto. Later, during the Instagram Live, Megan blasted her friend for using Spotify to listen to music. She says, “I feel like you’re 15 if you use Spotify.”

There is no apparent reason why she disrespected the most popular streaming platform, but she seemed steadfast in her stance that the DSP was inferior to the others. The talented rapper has over 23 million monthly listeners on the platform.