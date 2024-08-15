Megan Thee Stallion Asks Beyoncé to Put Her and GloRilla in Her Close Friends on Instagram: 'Please?' | www.lovebscott.com

Megan Thee Stallion wants to get a little bit closer with Beyoncé — at least on social media.

via People:

The Grammy-winning rapper, 29, appeared on the latest episode of Instagram’s Close Friends Only podcast this week with good friend GloRilla, where she shot her shot with collaborator Beyoncé, 42, to inquire about her inner circle on the social media platform.

“Beyoncé, if you have a Close Friends, could you please put me and Glo in it?” she asked innocently, while GloRilla, 25, quipped, “Please!”

The latter shared that she actually has the global icon in her own Close Friends circle, which prompted Megan to jokingly say, “Delulu.” GloRilla laughed and added, “Shawty delusional as f—! I know she never gonna see it, but I got her in my Close Friends.”

Before GloRilla’s revelation, she and Megan bonded over their mutual love for Beyoncé. The Memphis rapper said she was “geeked” when she first met Queen Bey, while Megan couldn’t quite pin-point her memory of their first encounter.

“I don’t know, talking about Beyoncé still make me nervous,” she admitted. “Like Beyoncé is really, like, Beyoncé. Your mama named you Beyoncé ’cause she knew you were finna be that girl. She knew there was not gonna be another Beyoncé on the planet.”

The “Mamushi” rap star added, “I don’t know, I just love Beyoncé… When was the first time I ever met her? I can’t even tell you the first time because I just feel like I’m so cool now because I’ve seen Beyoncé a few times.”

GloRilla shared that she’s equally starstruck about her past interactions with Beyoncé, saying, “I be getting so scared. I met her twice and, bitch, every time I feel like I leave my body and go to heaven.”

“I’m literally obsessed with Beyoncé,” she added to Megan, who replied, “You cannot talk ill about Beyoncé in front of me because, bitch, you might not make it out. ‘Cause like if you talk bad about Beyoncé, you really just a hater. Like you really a hating-ass hoe.”

Both Megan and GloRilla have had the pleasure of connecting with Beyoncé on different occasions. The former famously teamed up with her for their 2020 “Savage” remix, which earned the rapper two of her first three Grammy awards and Beyoncé’s 28th overall — making her the top Grammy winner of all time.

Meanwhile, GloRilla met the superstar during both the 2023 Grammys and the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The “Yeah Glo!” rapper detailed their encounter at the latter on the Pivot podcast back in April, explaining that she had just presented an award to TLC when she walked past Beyoncé’s room.

“I was like, ‘Oh s—!’ I was kinda scared,” she remembered. “They had asked can I talk to Beyoncé, and she let me in her room. I was like, ‘Ahhhh!’ And she always be so nice to me. I feel like she love me just as much as I love her. For real!”

GloRilla added, “I get super geeked every time I meet her. I love Beyoncé.”

GloRilla and Megan are fresh off of the latter’s headlining Hot Girl Summer tour, which wrapped up in London on July 17. The “Wanna Be” duo seems to have grown closer since hitting the road together, as Megan wished her rap collaborator a special happy birthday last month.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THEE THICKEST ALIVEEEE????,” she captioned an Instagram post featuring a series of the pair’s photos. “I cant believe I dont see you every single day anymore it feels weird ??? I miss you I love you I hope you take a shot for me on Jamaica lol I Thank God for another year with you on the planet ? @glorillapimp.”

We all know Beyoncé doesn’t have a ‘Close Friends’ — she has a burner! Watch Meg and Glo chop it up below!