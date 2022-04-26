Megan Fox Says She Drank Drops of MGK’s Blood for ‘Ritual Purposes,’ Explains How She Felt She ‘Wasn’t Allowed to Be a Human’ in Hollywood [Video]

Megan Fox is back in the spotlight after taking a break from Hollywood due to misogyny and essentially being blackballed.

In an interview with British Glamour magazine, Fox explained why she only appeared in two movies from 2013 through 2018.

She also explained why she drank fiancé MGK’s blood.

via Complex:

“I wasn’t allowed to be a human, because I was a topic of conversation and gossip and punchlines,” she said, noting that she took a few roles but avoided public appearances and interviews. “I was essentially in hiding for several years of my life.”

With her part in Transformers, Fox almost immediately became one of the most famous women on the planet. She faced rampant objectification in the media, including in Michael Bay’s franchise itself. “When so many people around the world are thinking about you or have negative thoughts or intentions towards you, that energy permeates and penetrates me,” she said. “I don’t have boundaries and walls for that. I’m still human. I am still fragile in that way, I can feel. And that was part of the struggle.”

Fox has long been vocal about the media and the film industry’s treatment of her, and in the interview she suggested she was “ahead” of #MeToo in making her voice heard.

“I think that I was ahead of the #MeToo movement by almost a decade,” she said. “I was always speaking out against some of the abusive, misogynistic, patriarchal things that were going on in Hollywood back in 2008 and 2009, way before people were ready to embrace that or tolerate it. And I actually got ridiculed for doing it. I think people just have had time to review that, in retrospect.”

Megan Fox also addressed drinking her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s blood, which they previously said they did after they got engaged.

“I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” she said in the full interview, available here. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Watch Megan speak on everything below.