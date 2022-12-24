Meek Mill Posts Bail for 20 Incarcerated Philly Women to Reunite Families for the Holidays

Several families in Philadelphia are seeing their Christmas wish come true right before their eyes – being together for the holidays.

via: Complex

The women, who were incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, also received gift cards to buy presents for their families. Five women were released today and will be reunited with their families, with 15 more women to be released in the coming week.

“It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated,” Mill said in a press release. “So I understand what these women and their families are going through. No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year.”

It isn’t the first Christmas that Meek has paid it forward to his hometown.

Last year, the Philly rapper donated $500,000 worth of Christmas gifts to families in need. Meek teamed up with Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Roc Nation to organize the event, which delivered gifts that included MacBook Air laptops, Amazon Fire HD tablets, bikes and helmets, video game gift cards, board games, winter coats, dolls, play sets, playing cards and gift cards, among countless other items.