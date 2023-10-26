Meek Mill Announces His Criminal Record Is Being Wiped Clean in Video With Rick Ross

Meek Mill’s criminal record has been wiped clean.

via Complex:

The Philadelphia native made the announcement during an appearance on The Morning Hustle, which is scheduled to air on Friday. The moment was shared by an exuberant Rick Ross on his Instagram Stories earlier today as the two were making the rounds promoting their upcoming collab project Too Good to Be True.

“My record was still showing up as if I was a felon, if I tried to do anything like, normal,” Meek said, as transcribed by HipHopDX. “And the system—it took a few months to go by, but I got the letter yesterday telling me that my record is officially clean.”

Ross led the cheers in the studio, adding, “That boy Meek Mill record clear!”

Meek was among 369 Pennsylvanians who received a pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf in January. The rapper was given probation in 2008 for drug and firearms charges and sentenced to two-to-four years in prison nearly a decade later for violating his probation.

Meek was released in 2018 after nearly five months behind bars. His sentencing had been mired in controversy and Genece Brinkley, the judge who handed down the decision, was transferred to civil court last year amid criticisms over perceived unjust and heavy-handed rulings.

In response to his pardon, Meek vowed to “do more for my community.” Since his release, the rapper launched the REFORM Alliance, which works towards fixing the probation laws.

We hope Meek makes the most of his second chance.