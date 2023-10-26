Blac Chyna Recalls Ex Tyga’s ‘Betrayal’ with Allegedly ‘Underage’ Kylie Jenner

Blac Chyna is sharing more about her past relationship with ex-fiancé Tyga and how he ultimately left her after an affair with Kylie Jenner.

via Page Six:

The former “OnlyFans” model — who dated the “Rack City” rapper, 33, from 2011 to 2014 — reflected on their messy split during an episode of “The Viall Files” podcast with host Nick Viall Thursday.

“I feel like it ran its course and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which she was like, 16 or something,” Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, said.

“Yeah, I was engaged and stuff, so that’s kind of what ended it.”

The mom of two, 35, explained she found out about Tyga’s rumored relationship with the “Kardashians” star, now 26, “the same way everybody else did, the Internet.”

But it wasn’t until the hitmaker’s friends started packing up her belongings that Chyna took the allegations more seriously.

“It was actually when Tyga’s friends threw me outside of his house,” she explained. “Yeah, they packed my stuff up and put it in my, well, his truck at the time.”

“Packed it right on up and packed in the G wagon that he had given to me at the moment,” Chyna later added.

Chyna, who shares 11-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga, furthered that the situation became more complex due to her friendship with Kim Kardashian at the time.

“Me and Kim, we were really good friends. I was on her show and all this stuff like that,” she shared. “We lived in the same community.

“And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was kinda crazy because she was underage and then everybody came at me and started attacking me.”

“It’s like, nobody’s seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back,” the former stripper added.

“Kim, and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé and then I get attacked. And it’s like, how does that work?”

Fast forward to 2016, she became even more suspicious of the reality stars when their brother, Rob Kardashian, made a move on her.

“What makes it even more wild is the thing with me and Rob after that. Because Rob hit me up on the DM, and it’s like, ‘OK, what do y’all want now?’” she said.

“It was like, ‘What are y’all trying to do to me now? Why is your brother in my DM?’ And then I started talking to him and I’m like, ‘OK, this guy is actually really cool,’” Chyna continued. “We just fell in love and we had Dream.”

The duo lived their relationship in the fast zone and got engaged in April 2016. A few months later, they welcomed their daughter, Dream Kardashian, now 6, in November 2016.

However, they called it quits a year later.

Chyna claimed that she usually wouldn’t air out her personal business but since several years have passed, she wants to share her story.

“I never used to talk about these things, but I’m like, ‘You know what, I think I’m kind of done with all that and I feel like people need to hear my side,’” she explained.

Chyna and Tyga — born Micheal Stevenson — are currently in the middle of a messy legal battle as the rapper filed for sole custody of their son earlier this month.

She claimed co-parenting with the rapper was “all good until recently this year” when she realized the “Taste” rapper was sneaking in more time with King amid her lawsuit with the Kardashian clan, which she ultimately lost.

“It dawned on me … that him keeping King longer right after I did the case with the Kardashians. That’s when he had kind of snuck that in there — trying to keep King, my son,” Chyna recalled.

Since embarking on her new “spiritual journey” and quitting OnlyFans, the former reality star claimed it’s not ideal for her to pay heavy legal fees.

Chyna added that she suggested to Tyga that they should meet to discuss a custody plan without lawyers, which he denied.

