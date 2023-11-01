Mean Girls Cast Reunites for Epic Walmart Shopping Spot: 'Great Catching Up' [Video]

Mean Girls reunion: Original cast reunites for Walmart ad promoting Black Friday deals, including Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra came together after nine years to film Walmart’s new campaign supporting the brand’s hot holiday deals.

The commercial, airing on Nov. 1, shows guidance counselor Cady Heron (Lohan), weather reporter Karen Smith (Seyfried), stage mom Gretchen Wieners (Chabert), proud dad Kevin Gnapoor (Surendra) and bestie Damian (Franzese) returning to North Shore High School where a new crew of It girls rule the halls.

“Some things never change. On Wednesdays we wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals,” Cady says as Gretchen pulls up in a convertible filled with Walmart shopping bags.

The ad revisits some of the movie’s most iconic scenes, from Karen’s air-headed weather reports to the famous “Jingle Bell Rock” performance with the sexy Santa costumes to match.

“It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone,” Lohan tells PEOPLE exclusively of being back on set with her former castmates.

“It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay and it was so much fun getting to reminisce and be together again,” adds Chabert.

Franzese couldn’t agree more. “It was great working with old friends again for this new Walmart commercial. Being reunited around this campaign feels really special.”

“What better time to get together than right before the holidays,” he adds. “I know we are excited for everyone to see what we’ve all been up to. Walmart made it so special by allowing us to have fun together while getting to do a new project that spreads excitement. There’s something here for everyone (except for Gretchen Wieners),” he jokes.

There’s more to come for fans who can’t get enough of the Mean Girls comeback.

Starting this week, Walmart will be releasing a new commercial featuring the cast every Wednesday leading up to Black Friday and on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27. That means more content — and deals — to look forward to.