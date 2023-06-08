Meagan Good's Ex DeVon Franklin Says Their Love 'Has Not Gone Away' After the Divorce [Video]

Devon Franklin gives an updated on the status of his relationship with ex-wife Meagan Good.

via: ET Online

DeVon Franklin is still healing after his divorce from Meagan Good. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show posted on Thursday, the film producer opens up about his mental health since the couple ended their relationship and shared his feelings on Good’s rumored relationship with Jonathan Majors.

“Healing. Mentally, I’m doing much better,” Franklin shares. “But the process to that, like, I can sit here before all of you and have this interview and be calm and introspective and all that. But that comes from a process, you know? I mean, there are nights [where] I’m crying myself to sleep. You know, there are moments when I’ve been angry, but I’ve allowed myself to feel whatever I felt in order to heal because in my experience, when I’m not facing what I’m feeling, then I’m trying to find something else to help me get through the pain.”

Franklin filed for divorce from Good on Dec. 21 in an L.A. courthouse. According to legal docs, obtained by ET, the date of separation is listed as Aug. 21, 2021 and the reason he cited for the divorce is “irreconcilable differences.” The actress and the Hollywood producer/author got married on June 16, 2012 and have no children together. They met on the set of their 2011 film, Jumping the Broom, and got engaged in May 2012.

When asked if he regretted writing his book with Good, The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love published in 2015, Franklin dismisses the notion, noting that beyond the book’s premise still being helpful to someone, a change in perspective or circumstances doesn’t erase their reason for writing it.

“The value of delayed gratification is always going to be a message that’s gonna help somebody. And we put that message into the world from a place of love, and that’s where we were,” he shares. “And I think that’s the challenge with life, to look in the rear view instead of the front view.”

Franklin revealed that he and Good still talk, sharing that “the love for us has not gone away. It’s just changed form.”

In regard to Good’s rumored romance with Majors, which first made headlines in May, Franklin says he bears no ill will toward his ex-wife or her alleged beau. “She’s happy, that’s a blessing,” he tells the Breakfast Club hosts. “If I had that [ill will], whatever I’m putting out, that’s what’s coming back. So I’m not putting on, I don’t have any ill will towards anyone in that regard because I don’t have any ill will towards myself in that regard. So no, there’s no hate.”

While he conceded that “there are feelings,” Franklin resolved to “leave it at that.”