Meagan Good Remembers Late Godfather Jim Brown: “My Mentor, My Best Friend” [Photo]

Meagan Good reflected on the death of her godfather, NFL legend Jim Brown, on Instagram, Sunday. He passed away last week.

Meagan Good has shared a heartfelt message about late actor, activist and retired athlete Jim Brown, who was also her Godfather. Brown passed on Friday (May 19) at the age of 87, with the sudden news shared by his wife, Monique.

“I hate posts about death. .. so I’ll make this one about Life,” Good wrote on Instagram. “Jim .. My Godpop .. my mentor .. my bestfriend .. you changed the trajectory of my Life as a young woman.”

Speaking to Brown “changing her life,” and instilling the importance of activism in her early on, she added, “You gave a tiny black girl a big voice ..and a unapologetic attitude.. Encouraged me to walk boldly to the beat of my own drum. To be humble + of service. Taught me to never stand by when I see injustice.. encouraged me to be the best and freest actress I could be..”

In 1988, Brown created the Amer-I-Can program to transform gang members “from destructive to productive members of society.” Ironically, he also starred in the 1996 film Original Gangstas, where he played the role of an original street gang member who tried to get younger members to stop the violence in their community.

Good continued her post with, “The pain of never hearing your huge but calm chuckle again is immeasurable .. the grief of never getting to sit with you + have our meeting of the minds .. to be encouraged that my perspective is unique, God-given, authentic and is much needed.

I miss you tremendously already. I’m heartbroken. .. yet I am overwhelmed with so much gratitude.”

“Thank you for loving me. Thank you and Monique for taking me + my family under your wings,” she ended. “Thank you for being the catalyst for so much of the quality of the woman I am today. I love you in this life and the next- forever.”

